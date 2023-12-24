Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Boot Barn worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.5% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.30.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

