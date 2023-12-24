Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Trimmed by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $127.00. 338,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,622. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $131.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.