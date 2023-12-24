BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.77.
BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
BP opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. BP has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $41.38.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.33%.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
