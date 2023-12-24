Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 576.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,733,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

