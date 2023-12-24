Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 5.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.31 on Friday, reaching $1,121.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,063. The company has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.45 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $952.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $893.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

