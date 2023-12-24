Brokerages Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) PT at $18.57

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

BZ opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

