Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $26.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBU. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

BBU opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 745,558 shares of company stock worth $1,687,024 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

