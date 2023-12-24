Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) is DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,540,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,479 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 2.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $298,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,139 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. 1,986,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,334.56 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -899.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

