Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) and ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Critical Comparison

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) and ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and ATCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $16.67 billion 0.87 $341.00 million $0.31 102.19 ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 8.24

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ATCO. ATCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 2.17% 1.28% 0.43% ATCO N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and ATCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 493.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and ATCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 0 7 1 3.13 ATCO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus price target of $38.44, indicating a potential upside of 21.35%. ATCO has a consensus price target of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 70.22%. Given ATCO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATCO is more favorable than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of ATCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats ATCO on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 4,800 km of rail; 3,800 km of motorways; and 11 port terminals. The company's Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 207,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 46,600 km of fiber optic cables; approximately 881,000 fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 50 data centers and 230 megawatts of critical load capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services. It also provides commercial real estate services, including sale, lease, and development of commercial and industrial properties; and engages in processing and marketing of fly ash. In addition, it generates electricity through hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas facilities, as well as provides electricity distribution, transmission, storage, and related infrastructure services; offers natural gas transmission, distribution, storage, and retail sales; natural gas liquids storage services; and provides integrated water services, including pipeline transportation, storage, water treatment, recycling, and disposal to various industrial customers. ATCO Ltd. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. ATCO Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

