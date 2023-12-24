Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:BAMO)

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET (NYSEARCA:BAMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1192 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

BAMO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86.

