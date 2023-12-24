Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET (NYSEARCA:BAMA) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET (NYSEARCA:BAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1226 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.06. 1,485 shares of the company were exchanged. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $27.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.