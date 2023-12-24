Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET (NYSEARCA:BAMD) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET (NYSEARCA:BAMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAMD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 5,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,967. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83.

