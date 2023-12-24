Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (NYSEARCA:BAMY)

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET (NYSEARCA:BAMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4176 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAMY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

