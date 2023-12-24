Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMB) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1735 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BAMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25.
