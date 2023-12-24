Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1798 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BAMU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18.

