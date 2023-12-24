Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
Brookstone Value Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of BAMV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,478 shares. Brookstone Value Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17.
