Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BUJAU)

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1’s (NASDAQ:BUJAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 25th. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUJAU opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the second quarter worth $3,048,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,545,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,548,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

