Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Byrna Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James cut Byrna Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,201.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $73,943 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.