Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CM. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

CM stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

