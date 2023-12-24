Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CM. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at C$64.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$64.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6704782 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

