Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 48,322 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,322 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of BHK opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

