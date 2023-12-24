Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 590,921 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 590,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,962,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

