Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,031 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $338,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.