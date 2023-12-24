Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,226 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

