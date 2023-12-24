Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 117,856 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,827,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,856 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 13.35% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $103,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $65.38 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

