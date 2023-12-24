Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

C opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

