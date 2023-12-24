Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 211,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 101,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.