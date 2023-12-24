Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.72 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Cummins worth $24,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

