Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.72 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $25,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $73.83 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

