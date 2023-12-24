Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $168.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.