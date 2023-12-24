Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $71.13 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,451 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.87% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $71,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

