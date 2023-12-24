Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $106.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

