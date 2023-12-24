Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,716 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

