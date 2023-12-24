Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Bank of America stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

