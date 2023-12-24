Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 73,741 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,741 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cousins Properties worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 70,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Cousins Properties by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,748,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 211,109 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

