Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $21.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSWC opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Capital Southwest’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 657,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 524,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

