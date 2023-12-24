Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 59,009 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health
In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CAH stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 166.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.09.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
