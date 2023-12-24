Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.930-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.06.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CCL opened at $18.93 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

