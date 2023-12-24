Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Casella Waste Systems worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

