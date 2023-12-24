Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $290.36. 2,833,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,937. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $298.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Get Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.