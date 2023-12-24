Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

Celanese stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

