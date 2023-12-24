Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

CLDX stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 48,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

