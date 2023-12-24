Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $40.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

CHUY opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $656.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

