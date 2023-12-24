Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

C stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

