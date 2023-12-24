City State Bank Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

City State Bank cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,742,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $71.72 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

