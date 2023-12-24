ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1661 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Stock Performance

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Get ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Company Profile

The Clearbridge Focus Value ESG ETF (CFCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in US large-cap value companies that subscribe to ESG standards. CFCV was launched on May 27, 2020 and is managed by ClearBridge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.