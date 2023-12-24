Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $21.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
NYSE CLF opened at $20.74 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
