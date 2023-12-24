Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $21.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.74 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

