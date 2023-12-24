CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CNX Resources Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
