CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $35,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

