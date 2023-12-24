Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

CDXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 153.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,081,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Codexis by 156.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at $9,661,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 561,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.12 on Friday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $217.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 110.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

