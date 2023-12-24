Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.38

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $5.54. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1,042,505 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush cut Cogent Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,354 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $17,116,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

